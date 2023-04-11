ATC seeks all FIRs details against Ali Amin Gandapur

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur photographed on July 15, 2021. Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted police an additional day of physical remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ali Amin Gandapur, in a case registered against him under the Anti-Terrorist Act for allegedly threatening government officials.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas directed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to submit all FIRs registered against Gandapur by Tuesday.

During the hearing, the investigating officer requested the court for a five-day extension of Gandapur's physical remand for further investigation. However, the judge raised concerns about the registration of the FIR against the accused without a voice matching test and the absence of an arrest warrant. He noted that the incident took place on September 29 but the FIR was filed six months later.

The prosecutor argued that a five-day extension of Gandapur's remand was necessary to conduct his voice matching test at Punjab Forensic Lab, Lahore. Gandapur’s lawyer Dr Baber Awan countered that the prosecution could obtain the voice sample immediately. Anyone's voice could be fabricated using software, he argued.

The court granted one more day of physical remand of Gandapur and instructed the prosecution to present his voice matching test report today (Tuesday).

The court also ordered the police to conduct his pre- and post-remand medical examination.