Sci-Tech
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp working on addressing space issues of users

By
TDTech desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a solution to those who suffer from space issues as it can get annoying for those who have less space on their phones. 

The instant messaging app is rolling out a new update for its users that would expire groups to save space, WaBetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp has submitted the new update, bringing the version up to 2.23.8.11. The update is still under development and is not yet ready to be released to beta testers.

The new feature — known as expiring groups — will allow users to set an expiration date for the groups and once the date arrives, users will be prompted to clean up the group, said the app-tracking website. 

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo 

Through this feature, users will be able to make certain groups on WhatsApp by setting an expiration date for them. Users will be prompted to clean up the group upon their expiry. 

The feature is currently under development for iOS and Android. "It’s important to note that the expiration of the group only happens on our end, as we are the ones setting the expiration date," said the app-tracking website.

This would provide a solution to a main problem where groups become old and lose their relevance, particularly those which are made for special occasions like birthdays. These groups tend to take up the space in the app. 

