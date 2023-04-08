WhatsApp to let users share status updates on Facebook

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo is seen in front of a displayed WhatsApp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that would let users share their status updates on Facebook Stories, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the new update called "share status updates" is under development and will be available in a future update.

The optional feature is not yet ready to be released to beta testers as of yet. As per the report, users will now be able to share their status updates without leaving the app on Facebook.

Earlier, users had to manually share the updates on Facebook but now the process would become automatic.

— WaBetaInfo

Users will remain in control over their status updates as they can decide which status they want to share on Facebook. Moreover, this is an optional feature and will be disabled by default.

Users can access this feature by enabling it within status privacy settings and if they decide to not use it anymore, they can easily disable it whenever they want to.

"This feature will allow users to save time and effort in manually sharing their status updates as the status update will be shared as a Facebook Story without leaving WhatsApp," said WaBetaInfo.

Users will be allowed to share updates on Facebook with a wider audience because the social media app has a large user base as compared to WhatsApp.