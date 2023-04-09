WhatsApp now lets users add, edit contacts within app

A 3D-printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced another feature, making the user experience better and easier for users.



According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is rolling out a new feature that would allow users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app.

The new feature — called manage contacts within the app — is available for some beta testers for Android and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

There was already a shortcut to add contact details in WhatsApp but it would redirect users to their device’s contacts app. But now users can add new contacts without leaving the app.

— WaBetaInfo

Users can directly add contacts within the app and if they want to see if this feature is available in their apps, they need to open their contacts list within WhatsApp and select the option “New contact”.

In case the users find the section that is shown in the above screenshot, this means this feature is available to them. This feature not only limits you to add contacts, but it also allows to you edit contact information right within the app.

Through this feature, users can save time and can get add or edit contacts in just a few seconds rather than switching to the contacts in the phone.

"In addition, users won’t lose focus on their current activity on WhatsApp: if users had to switch apps to add a contact or edit its information, they might forget what they were doing in the conversation," said the app-tracking website.



The ability to add and edit contacts within the app is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.