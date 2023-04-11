Who were the victims of Louisville shooting?

63 years old victim of Louisville shooting Thomas Elliot. — Facebook/Thomas Elliot

Early Monday morning, an Old National Bank employee Connor Sturgeon appeared at his work place with a rifle and began to shoot people. As a result, he gunned down five people and injured eight others.

Crime scene tape cordons off a street as law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. — AFP

The mass shooting started just 30 minutes before — around 08:30 — the bank opens to the public. Sturgeon, 25 years old, opened fire during an employee meeting in which some of the virtual participants saw him killing their fellow employees.

Governor Andy Beshear said the community will mourn and miss the "amazing people" lost.

There are some details made public as per the BBC report. Let's find out who were the victims of the mass shooting in Louisville.

Thomas Elliot

Thomas Elliot a senior vice president at the Old National Bank was among those killed. The 63-year-old previously worked as chairman of the board at Baptist Health Louisville.

While speaking about his "closest friend", Governor Beshear wrote on Twitter: "Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad."

"One of the people I talk to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend."

In the victim's recent post on Facebook, he shared a post in support of Andy Beshear in 2019.

"He was a friend to many who believed in making our community a better place to live and thrive," said the Baptist Health president Larry Gray.

Juliana Farmer

Loan analyst Juliana Farmer was a grandmother who announced just yesterday in her Facebook post that her fifth grandchild would be born in September.

While posting about his mother on Facebook, her son, J'yeon Christopher Chambers, said: "Like what am I supposed to do now? They took my [expletive] mom!"

Michael Williams, her uncle also wrote: "My beautiful, sweet niece, Juliana Farmer. My heart is broken."

Brentney Owsley, also posted on Facebook saying: "You were just starting to live….The best mom, the best friend, the best grandma, the best listener."

Joshua Barrick

Working as a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National Bank, Joshua Barrick was 40 years old and a father of two children. He was also a parishioner at Holy Trinity Parish.

Barrick's church while sharing a tribute to him on Facebook said: "With a sad and heavy heart, I inform you of the death of one of our beloved parishioners, Josh Barrick."

"Josh was one of the many victims who died in the tragic mass shooting this morning at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville”, the post added.

"Our hearts are heavy, they are broken, and we are searching for answers."

James Tutt

James Tutt was the market executive for the southern region of Old National Bank.

The 64-year-old was a native of Frankfort.

In her Facebook post, former colleague Laura Dement said: "Heartbroken is the only word I can use to describe how I feel. I really don't have words to describe the depth of the feelings."

She also noted that she had worked with 64-year-old Tutt for three years.

Mike Balog wrote a tribute to Mr Tutt on Facebook: "You were a good man. A good father. A good boss.”

"Thank you for giving me an internship at Bank One and introducing me to the world of banking. You are already missed."

Deana Eckert

Deana Eckert had succumbed to her injuries after going through multiple surgeries according to her family.

Deana, 57, was an executive administrative officer at Old National Bank.

As mentioned on her Facebook, she belonged from Harrodsburg, Kentucky.