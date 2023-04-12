Manchester City brace for Bayern Munich clash in Champions League quarter-final

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of Europe's elite clubs, Manchester City will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland, who has been in blistering form this season with 44 goals already to his name, will lead Manchester City's attack against the German giants.

Haaland made a successful return from injury in Manchester City's 4-1 victory over Southampton last Saturday, scoring two goals to help secure the win.

Ahead of the crucial match against Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola has made just one change to his starting lineup, with Bernardo Silva coming in for Riyad Mahrez.

For Bayern Munich, their manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to repeat his success in the Champions League when he led Chelsea to victory over Manchester City in the 2021 final. To bolster his team's attack, Tuchel has fielded former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry, while leaving Thomas Mueller and Sadio Mane on the bench.

Interestingly, Joao Cancelo, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City, will start on the bench, with Benjamin Pavard preferred at right-back.

With both teams looking to make a statement in the Champions League, the stage is set for an intriguing encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan (capt); Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich (capt), Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Serge Gnabry

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)