Sci-Tech
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
Here's how the world's richest men would look if they were poor

The picture shows AI-generated images of bill gates (L) and Elon Musk (R). — Instagram/@withgokul
The picture shows AI-generated images of bill gates (L) and Elon Musk (R). — Instagram/@withgokul

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken over social media with people using different tools to generate all sorts of images without putting much effort into it. 

One of the artists came up with an idea to reimagine the world's wealthiest people as poor and the results have taken the internet by storm, NDTV reported. 

Gokul Pillai shared several images of billionaires showing how they would look if they were poor and lived in the slums. The artists used an AI tool called Midjourney

He shared images of Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Elon Musk

"Slumdog Millionaires. (Did I miss including anyone in the list?)" he captioned the post. 

In the pictures, the billionaires could be seen dressed up in rags while standing in slum areas. The post garnered over 20,000 likes since being shared. 

A few days back, AI-generated images of Zuckerberg, Pope Francis, Trump and Musk went viral on social media with many believing them to be real. 

