Kriti Sanon flashes her new hairstyle in latest photoshoot

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in 'Adipurush' with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan

On April 13, actress Kriti Sanon dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot that left fans awestruck.

Kriti looked jaw-droppingly beautiful wearing a shiny maroon coloured outfit. She opted for a soft make up with her extremely shimmery ensemble.

In a way, Kriti is showing off her fresh hairstyle with her IG family as mentioned by her in the caption.

She wrote: "If only letting go of one character and moving on to the next was as simple as chopping off my hair."

The caption also gives one an idea that she might have chopped off her hair to get ready for a new film's character.



However, the new look is melting hearts on social media. It has left fans drooling. It has raised the temperature on the internet.

Fans are gushing over this new look. Some are calling her queen while some say she is next female superstar: "OH MY GAWDDDD! Someone hand the queen the CROWN", "Kriti Next Female Superstar after Deepika."

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: "Queen you dropped this." Another fan wrote: "Simply goddess."

Sanon has been ruling hearts eversince she joined the industry. In the begining of her career, she was not really recognized but after performing some real strong characters in films like Bareily Ki Barfi, Mimi, Luka Chuppi and more, she became an extremely important part of the film industry.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in film Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is all set to feature in her next film Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.