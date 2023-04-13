 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon flashes her new hairstyle in latest photoshoot

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan
Kriti Sanon will be next seen in 'Adipurush' with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan

On April 13, actress Kriti Sanon dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot that left fans awestruck.

Kriti looked jaw-droppingly beautiful wearing a shiny maroon coloured outfit. She opted for a soft make up with her extremely shimmery ensemble. 

In a way, Kriti is showing off her fresh hairstyle with her IG family as mentioned by her in the caption.

She wrote: "If only letting go of one character and moving on to the next was as simple as chopping off my hair."

The caption also gives one an idea that she might have chopped off her hair to get ready for a new film's character.

However, the new look is melting hearts on social media. It has left fans drooling. It has raised the temperature on the internet.

Fans are gushing over this new look. Some are calling her queen while some say she is next female superstar: "OH MY GAWDDDD! Someone hand the queen the CROWN", "Kriti Next Female Superstar after Deepika."

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: "Queen you dropped this." Another fan wrote: "Simply goddess."

Sanon has been ruling hearts eversince she joined the industry. In the begining of her career, she was not really recognized but after performing some real strong characters in films like Bareily Ki Barfi, Mimi, Luka Chuppi and more, she became an extremely important part of the film industry.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in film Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is all set to feature in her next film Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. 

More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor Praises Salman Khan's Dedication to Fitness, Talks About Importance of a Positive Mindset.

Anil Kapoor Praises Salman Khan's Dedication to Fitness, Talks About Importance of a Positive Mindset.
Ishita Dutta Enjoys Shopping Spree at Local Markets in Lucknow During Film Shoot

Ishita Dutta Enjoys Shopping Spree at Local Markets in Lucknow During Film Shoot
Shahid Kapoor's Intense Look in

Shahid Kapoor's Intense Look in "Bloody Daddy" Draws Comparisons to John Wick
Anil Kapoor accepts Jeremy Renner: 'Toughest Avenger'

Anil Kapoor accepts Jeremy Renner: 'Toughest Avenger'
Ranbir Kapoor once aired 'anti-remakes' views

Ranbir Kapoor once aired 'anti-remakes' views
Ayesha Omar clears the air about her ‘abusive’ ex-fiance

Ayesha Omar clears the air about her ‘abusive’ ex-fiance
Sara Ali Khan talks about her equation with Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan talks about her equation with Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan
Nora Fatehi to feature as leading lady in Abhishek Bachchan's next film

Nora Fatehi to feature as leading lady in Abhishek Bachchan's next film
'Rang De Basanti' co-stars R Madhavan, Siddharth team up for project: See poster

'Rang De Basanti' co-stars R Madhavan, Siddharth team up for project: See poster
Karan Johar praises legendary actress Zeenat Aman, calls her 'real'

Karan Johar praises legendary actress Zeenat Aman, calls her 'real'
Hema Malini shares 'wonderful experience' of travelling in auto and metro: See video

Hema Malini shares 'wonderful experience' of travelling in auto and metro: See video
Which Pakistani singers performed at Anant Ambani's birthday?

Which Pakistani singers performed at Anant Ambani's birthday?