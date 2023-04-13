Discord makes big announcement about information leak

The Discord logo is seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File

As the classified Pentagon documents made their way to the internet which attracted worldwide attention, the messaging platform Discord said on Wednesday that it was cooperating in the investigation with the US authorities regarding the leak.

The statement from Discord was issued as US authorities scramble to locate the source of the intelligence leak raising concerns of the US allies about the safety of the secret important information.

The authorities are also looking through the intelligence documents to verify their originality and whether the assessments mentioned in the classified documents are right.

The statement said: "In regards to the apparent breach of classified material, we are cooperating with law enforcement. As this remains an active investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time."



The documents are marked with highly classified that describe the matters relating to the Ukraine war, Israeli intelligence agency Mossad’s support for anti-government demonstrations at home and US surveillance on its allies and enemies.

The source of the leak has not yet been ascertained however, the open-source investigative site Bellingcat said that the documents have originated from Discord — a platform widely used for communication by gamers.

The statement marked the coordination with US law enforcement agencies and investigators.

The attention to documents was grabbed recently but Bellingcat has suggested that the documents are on social media sites since March or even January.

The website also stated that it is unable to verify the veracity of the documents.