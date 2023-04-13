 
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Police exchange fire with armed person in Indiana apartment complex

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

A representational image showing the Police line. — Pixabay/File
Multiple gunshots were fired on police officers by a shooter from an apartment complex in Kendallville, Indiana after the law enforcers responded to the scene on Thursday.

According to Indiana State Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 7:30pm on Wednesday in the 600 Block of Berry Lane.

As the police reached the scene, an unidentified person on the balcony along the Drake Terrace apartments fired bullets towards officers.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Brian Walker while speaking with Fox News Digital said that "When Troopers arrived, they were fired upon by a male suspect on the upper balcony of an apartment building armed with a rifle". 

The details regarding what weapons were used were not provided. The purpose of the shooter at the scene was not immediately known.

Police Sergeant Walker also noted: "At this time multiple shots have been exchanged between the suspect and officers. The situation now involves officers from multiple jurisdictions and SWAT teams."

There are no reports of any injuries to civilians or law enforcement personnel.

The heavy contingent of the police was stationed outside the Drake Terrace apartments complex where the shooting took place. 

Moreover, the authorities have been safely evacuating the civilians from the rest of the apartment building.

Kendallville is about 30 miles north of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

