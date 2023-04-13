 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

HBO Max is developing a TV series based on 'The Conjuring' horror franchise

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

HBO Max is developing a TV series based on The Conjuring horror franchise
HBO Max is developing a TV series based on 'The Conjuring' horror franchise

Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service Max is developing a TV series based on The Conjuring horror franchise.

The series will be produced by Peter Safran, who produced the films, and James Wan, who directed the first two films and produced the rest. No writer has been attached to the project yet, and there are no plot details available.

The TV series will continue the story established in the feature films, and Warner Bros. Television will produce it with Safran's The Safran Co. and Wan's Atomic Monster.

The Conjuring franchise includes eight movies, which have grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Conjuring is a horror film released in 2013 that marked the beginning of The Conjuring Universe franchise.

It was directed by James Wan and written by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes. The movie stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were real-life paranormal investigators and writers known for their involvement in high-profile haunting cases.

The film was inspired by their alleged true stories, which also served as the basis for The Amityville Horror. In the movie, the Warrens help the Perron family deal with terrifying supernatural events that occurred in their new home in Rhode Island in 1971.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation
Taylor Swift fans left upset after Nick Cannon said he wants a kid with her: 'It's gross!'

Taylor Swift fans left upset after Nick Cannon said he wants a kid with her: 'It's gross!'
Rihanna shows off baby bump in a stunning all-white dress video

Rihanna shows off baby bump in a stunning all-white dress
Pete Davidson to make his return on ‘SNL’ after emotional departure

Pete Davidson to make his return on ‘SNL’ after emotional departure

Kate Middleton accused of preventing Meghan Markle from attending Coronation

Kate Middleton accused of preventing Meghan Markle from attending Coronation

Adam Brody shares Leighton Meester was content to leave their love to fate

Adam Brody shares Leighton Meester was content to leave their love to fate
Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalised amid a ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalised amid a ‘medical complication’
King Charles is ‘sad’ he won’t see Meghan Markle and the kids at his Coronation video

King Charles is ‘sad’ he won’t see Meghan Markle and the kids at his Coronation
‘The Regime’ trailer: Kate Winslet is a power-crazy dictator in HBO satire video

‘The Regime’ trailer: Kate Winslet is a power-crazy dictator in HBO satire
Kim Kardashian ready to date again months after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian ready to date again months after Pete Davidson split

Meghan Markle ‘could not bear’ balcony snub at the King’s Coronation video

Meghan Markle ‘could not bear’ balcony snub at the King’s Coronation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘words lining up with their actions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘words lining up with their actions’