No one knows about this new North Korean missile fired today

This picture shows a warhead missile launch exercise simulating a tactical nuclear attack in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province on March 19, 2023. — AFP

Amid heightened tension in the Asia Pacific region, South Korea has said that North Korea has fired a new kind of long-range ballistic missile, sparking fear among the masses in Japan to take cover.



However, it later turned out to be not dangerous.

A military official from South Korea said the missile appeared to have been a new weapon displayed at recent North Korean military parades and possibly used solid fuel.

South Korean military noted that the missile flew about 1,000 km (620 miles) calling it a "grave provocation" urging Pyongyang to immediately stop as that ballistic missile launches are in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

This picture shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) and his daughter (L) observing a warhead missile launch exercise simulating a tactical nuclear attack in Cheolsan County, North Pyongan Province on MArch 20, 2023. — AFP

The official said, "The missile's maximum altitude was lower than 6,000km, the apogee of some of last year's record-breaking tests."

The military official noted in its statement that "So far we assess that they fired a new type of ballistic missile with an intermediate or intercontinental range. We're still analysing details like the trajectory, altitude and range, with the possibility that it carried a solid-fuel propellant."

The military also stated that it has been on high alert and in close coordination with the US. White House in a statement strongly condemned the firing of the missile which it termed a long-range ballistic missile.

The military official added that “there is a possibility that North Korea was testing a part of a reconnaissance satellite, such as a sensor.”

Last year, North Korea said it would finish preparations to launch a military reconnaissance satellite in April 2023.

While responding to the missile launch, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said "The missile may have been a type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)" — with the longest range it has — however, Japan is monitoring the situation closely and analysing the details.

Defence Minister also noted that the missile fell into waters outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno regarded the launch as "an outrageous act that escalates provocations against the entire international community."

"North Korea's series of actions, including its repeated launches of ballistic missiles, is a threat to Japan, the region and the world," Matsuno said.

On the other hand, North Korea has been criticising the US-South Korean joint military drills considering the exercises as escalation and provocation.

Panic due to ballistic missile launch

South Korean foreign ministry said that “The nuclear envoys of allies South Korea, the US and Japan spoke and condemned the launch, saying North Korea had constantly threatened regional peace with "unprecedented levels of provocations and menacing words."

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that schools in Hokkaido delayed their opening times and some train services were suspended.

The ballistic missile launch was conducted just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called to further strengthen the North's war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter what North Korea called moves of aggression by the United States.

The US while condemning also offered North Korea to negotiate on the matter.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that "The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilising actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement."