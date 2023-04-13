Kajol shares her opinion regarding 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' climax scene

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was one of the hit films of the 90s

90s hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Kajol alonside the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan; the actress shares her version of the film's climax scene.

In the climax of the film, Anjali (played by Kajol) goes with Rahul (played by SRK) though she was getting married to Aman (portrayed by Salman Khan).

While talking about the ending scene, the My Name is Khan actress stated that if it was on her to decide, she would have gone with Aman and not Rahul.

"On the script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman's character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is", said Kajol.

She further spoke about her character Anjali with Humans Of Bombay. According to her, she would never have worn sarees in her character transformation after interval. Rather she wanted her character to wear track pants and shoes, reports Indiatoday.

The 48-years old actress said: "My version of Anjali would never be wearing a saree. She would be wearing those track pants and fab, expensive sneakers with it and make that look good."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in lead roles. The film was released in 1998 directed by Karan Johar backed by Yash Raj Films.