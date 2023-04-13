 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Nasa appoints first ever woman director, takes unusual oath

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Dr Makenzie Lystrup (centre) holds up her right hand with her left hand placed on the book Pale Blue Dot, which is being held by Deputy Nasa Administrator Pam Melroy (right). Makenzie is looking at Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson who is also holding up his right hand and holding a piece of paper and a microphone in his left hand. — Twitter/@NASAGoddard
Dr Makenzie Lystrup (centre) holds up her right hand with her left hand placed on the book "Pale Blue Dot," which is being held by Deputy Nasa Administrator Pam Melroy (right). Makenzie is looking at Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson who is also holding up his right hand and holding a piece of paper and a microphone in his left hand. — Twitter/@NASAGoddard

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) made a historical appointment on Thursday by naming the first woman Dr Makenzie Lystrup as director of Goddard Space Flight Center. She took her oath not on the Bible but on Carl Sagan's 1994 book Pale Blue Dot.

There are several officer holders all across the US who have used different books to put on their hands and take oaths. Some used the US Constitution, some took oaths on the Holy Quran, and this was for the first time that someone assumed charge of their office by swearing on a book by Sagan.

Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space is a book written in 1994 by the astronomer Carl Sagan. He named the book as he was inspired by the famous Pale Blue Dot picture of the Earth taken by the Voyager 1 space probe in 1990 from a distance of around six billion kilometres.

Makenzie Lystrup noted that "I'm humbled and honoured to lead such an amazing and diverse world-renowned team."

Nasa's newly-appointed director also said, "To build upon our legacy, I'm keenly focused on growing the next generation of innovators along with ensuring our team has the resources and tools to advance technologies and make new discoveries that boost the space economy and benefit us all."

Goddard Space Flight Center is one of the largest field centres of Nasa. It is in Maryland. According to Nasa, the centre is responsible for the oversight and execution of a $4bn portfolio. The centre also hosts the largest number of engineers, technologists and scientists focusing on Earth and Space sciences.

Nasa's administrator Bill Nelson noted that "Makenzie is a natural leader, bringing to Goddard a scientist’s drive for discovery along with a wealth of industry experience and knowledge."

"As centre director, she will lead a world-renowned team of scientists, engineers, and technologists focused on Earth and space science," he added. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp working on addressing space issues of users

WhatsApp working on addressing space issues of users
SpaceX's 'Starship' all set to lift off says Elon Musk

SpaceX's 'Starship' all set to lift off says Elon Musk

Hubble Space Telescope unexpectedly discovers two quasars

Hubble Space Telescope unexpectedly discovers two quasars
WhatsApp now lets users add, edit contacts within app

WhatsApp now lets users add, edit contacts within app
Hubble captures supermassive black hole speeding through space making new stars

Hubble captures supermassive black hole speeding through space making new stars
Twitter bars users from interacting with Substack posts

Twitter bars users from interacting with Substack posts
WhatsApp to let users share status updates on Facebook

WhatsApp to let users share status updates on Facebook
AI generates images by examining brain activity, ignites ethical debate

AI generates images by examining brain activity, ignites ethical debate
What are 'channels' on WhatsApp?

What are 'channels' on WhatsApp?
WATCH: SpaceX launches Intelsat-40E mission with NASA video

WATCH: SpaceX launches Intelsat-40E mission with NASA
James Webb Telescope captures amazing pictures of Uranus

James Webb Telescope captures amazing pictures of Uranus
Founder of Cash App Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

Founder of Cash App Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco