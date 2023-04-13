TikTok removes over 12 million videos from Pakistan

TikTok logo outside the company's head office in Culver City, California, US, on September 15, 2020. — Reuters

More than 12 million TikTok videos have been taken down from Pakistan in merely three months for violating community guidelines, an official statement from the world’s leading short-form video platform said on Monday.

The recently-published Community Guidelines Enforcement Report from TikTok details the volume and nature of violative content and accounts removed from the platform.

Pakistan has the second-largest highest volume of videos taken down — following the US where 13 million videos were taken down in the same span of time.

It is pertinent to note here that in the previous quarter, the platform had removed 14 million videos from Pakistan — also the second-highest for the quarter.

According to the statement, the total number of videos removed globally in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 85,680,819, which represents about 0.6% of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

“A total of 46,836,047 videos were removed by automation, while 5,477,549 videos were restored,” the statement said.

The statement added: “Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating community guidelines in Q4 2022.

“In addition to removing accounts for violating community guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts.”

The statement added that the platform had taken proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means.

“In Q4, 89.7% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them and 95.5% of such videos were removed within a day. The proactive removal rate in Q4 2022 was 98.8%,” the statement said.

Moreover, the statement said that 17,877,316 accounts were removed globally as they were suspected to be of users under the age of 13 in the last three months of 2022.

In the same span, 54,453,610 fake accounts were also removed.

Of the policy violations behind the videos being taken down, minor safety accounts for 33.3% of the removed videos, followed by illegal activities and regulated good (27.4%), adult nudity and sexual activities (12.8%), violent and graphic content (8%), harassment and bullying (6.1%), dangerous acts and challenges (5%), suicide, self-harm and disordered eating (2.8%), hateful behaviour (2.3%), violent extremism (1.4%) and integrity and authenticity (0.9%).