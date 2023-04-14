 
time Friday Apr 14 2023
Priscilla Presley was concerned for THIS at time of Lisa Marie’s birth

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Priscilla Presley was reportedly concerned at the time of Lisa Marie’s birth about getting her tardy husband Elvis Presley to the hospital, and issued a warning to him.

According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Priscilla was much more concerned about getting her tardy husband to the hospital when labour pain started.

The report citing the book titled, Elvis by the Presleys: Intimate Stories from Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and Other Family Members, says she gave Elvis a warning while in labor with Lisa Marie.

As the couple were ready to leave for hospital, Elvis realized he was missing something.

Priscilla said in her book, “Elvis is moving around the house in slow motion. He finally finds his cigars, but now was in the kitchen, getting a bite to eat. Elvis is acting like we’ve all the time in the world.”

Later, Elvis also drove Priscilla to the wrong hospital. At this time, Priscilla issued a warning to him saying, “I’m having this baby in the car.”

The report further says the couple arrived at the hospital safely where Lisa was delivered at 5:01 p.m. on Feb. 1, 1968.

