Pak vs NZ: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand

Tom Latham (left) and Babar Azam pose with the trophy on April 13, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand during the first T20I of the 10-match white ball series which comprises five T20Is and as many ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.



This will be the Men in Green’s first T20I game since October of last year when they took on England in the T20 World Cup final.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain, wk), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

More to follow...