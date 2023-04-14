Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen house-hunting on wedding anniversary in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted together in Mumbai

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted in Mumbai, overseeing the renovation of their new home on their wedding anniversary. The couple, who have been dating for several years, were seen embracing each other as they took a break from the house-hunting process.

Bhatt and Kapoor have been vocal about their relationship in recent years, with rumors of an impending wedding circulating in the media. While the couple has not confirmed any plans to tie the knot, their recent appearance together has further fueled speculation.

The couple was seen dressed casually, with Bhatt wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, while Kapoor sported a black t-shirt and ripped jeans. They were accompanied by a team of architects and interior designers, who are believed to be helping the couple with the renovation of their new home.

Bhatt and Kapoor were seen taking a break from the house-hunting process to share a warm embrace, with onlookers capturing the heartwarming moment on camera. The couple then continued their inspection of the property, reportedly making notes and discussing the various design elements of their new home.

The appearance of the couple together has further fueled speculation about their future plans, with fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement regarding their relationship status.