 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead
Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead

Eminem missed out an opportunity to play a tribute song for Paul Walker, which was eventually done Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa called, See You Again.

However, his involvement with Southpaw at the time caused some scheduling concerns which is why he dropped it.

Slim Shady made his acting debut in the 2002’s, 8 Mile, which was loosely based on his life.

While the movie and its music were a success even two decades later, the Lose Yourself rapper does not have any more acting credits to his name. However, that doesn’t mean that was the only role he was offered.

Southpaw almost had a completely different feel to it, with Eminem in the lead rather than Jake Gyllenhaal.

Speaking alongside Business Insider, the film’s producer Peter Riche revealed the script was actually made for Eminem.

“I thought this guy hasn’t done a movie in a number of years, this might be interesting to him and, dare I say, a sequel to 8 Mile. Not literally in the story, but a good fit for him. We knew how important being a father to his daughter is. We didn’t fear going to Eminem and saying this is an amazing role for you and if you got yourself in shape it would be a tour-de-force.”

After a meeting with Eminem, it seemed as though he was into the concept, and the cusp of agreeing to terms. “He went out to Detroit and had a meeting with Eminem, and the feedback we got back from both camps couldn’t have been better,” Peter recalled. “Basically, we were moving like a train to a green-lit movie.”

However, he backed out of the project to work on his album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

However, the rapper ended up working on the soundtrack for the film, and wanted something very memorable out of it. 

“We wanted to make sure that the songs would remind you of the movie years down the road. When you think of Don't You (Forget About Me), you think of The Breakfast Club. When you think of Eye of the Tiger, you think of Rocky,” Eminem revealed at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future video

Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future
Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split video

Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split
Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'
'Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs

'Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency
'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding video

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding
Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard' video

Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard'
How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?

How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?
Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning

Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning
Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth video

Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth