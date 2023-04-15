Sudan unrest: RSF captures presidential palace as violence rages

People walk past a military vehicle in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. Sudan's paramilitaries said they were in control of several key sites following fighting with the regular army on April 15, including the presidential palace in central Khartoum. — AFP

Amid deadly clashes for the coup in Sudan, the paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured the residence of the army chief — presidential palace — and Khartoum international airport on Saturday after deadly fighting with the army.



The RSF maintained that it was first attacked by the army, highlighting that they had "seized the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west."

In response to prevent the paramilitary group from taking control of other crucial state institutions, the Sudanese air force has started its operations against the RSF, said the army.

Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023. Sudanese paramilitaries said on April 15 that the regular army has entered their camps in south Khartoum and laid siege to paramilitary forces there. — AFP

Several footage on TV show military aircraft over Khartoum. Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reported shooting in adjoining cities, said Reuters.

Cannons and armoured vehicles were seen stationed in streets by the Reuters journalists with hearing heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

According to doctors "clashes had taken place in residential neighbourhoods and civilians had been injured."

The army noted that the RSF had tried to attack its troops in several positions after witnesses reported heavy gunfire in multiple parts of the country, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

The army had surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons, said RSF which is led by former militia leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The conflict situation if prolonged could deteriorate the security situation in the country which is already crippled by failed economy igniting a power struggle among tribal groups.

Political parties of Sudan that closed a power-sharing agreement with the army and RSF urged both parties to cease the conflict. Similarly, US and Russia have also called on both parties to stop violence and bloodshed.

The armed confrontation came as tensions were brewing between the Sudanese army and RSF. The struggle can potentially undermine Sudan's efforts to strengthen the civilian mode of government.

RSF leader Hemedti came forward and put himself forward at the planned transition towards democracy, upsetting fellow militia leaders and causing a mobilisation of troops in the capital Khartoum.

The matters came to head between the forces on Thursday when the army said that recent movements, particularly in Merowe, by the RSF were illegal.

In a statement, RSF said, "Actions by the leadership of the armed forces and some officers were an attack on its forces and intended to create instability."

The RSF regarded the army's actions as a "brute assault" which should be condemned. It said the RSF had informed local and international mediators of developments.



In 2019, RSF, with the army overthrew long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir and later began stationing its units in Khartoum and elsewhere despite its talks in March on its merger with the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.