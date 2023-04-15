 
menu menu menu
sports
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Pakistan opt to bat in second T20I against New Zealand

By
SDSports Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Babar Azam (centre) stands with New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (left) during the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on April 15, 2023. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Babar Azam (centre) stands with New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (left) during the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on April 15, 2023. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat against New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

The home side leads the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I on Friday by 88 runs at the same venue. 

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Ben Lister

More to follow... 

More From Sports:

Virat Kohli registers another IPL record

Virat Kohli registers another IPL record
Mickey Arthur to decide Babar Azam's future as captain: Najam Sethi

Mickey Arthur to decide Babar Azam's future as captain: Najam Sethi
WATCH: Fans go crazy, shout 'Imad ko over do' in first T20 against New Zealand

WATCH: Fans go crazy, shout 'Imad ko over do' in first T20 against New Zealand
Saim Ayub 'disappointed' after failing to complete half-century video

Saim Ayub 'disappointed' after failing to complete half-century
'Very special to achieve hat-trick': Matt Henry

'Very special to achieve hat-trick': Matt Henry
Mickey Arthur to visit Pakistan next week to take charge as consultant

Mickey Arthur to visit Pakistan next week to take charge as consultant

Pak vs NZ: Matt Henry's hat trick leaves fans in awe

Pak vs NZ: Matt Henry's hat trick leaves fans in awe
Pak vs NZ: Saim Ayub missing 50 leaves fans dejected

Pak vs NZ: Saim Ayub missing 50 leaves fans dejected
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's early dismissals draw mixed reactions

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's early dismissals draw mixed reactions
Babar Azam set to play his 100th T20I in PAK vs NZ

Babar Azam set to play his 100th T20I in PAK vs NZ
Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan seal 1st T20I win against New Zealand

Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan seal 1st T20I win against New Zealand
Saudi Arabia looking to establish world’s richest T20 League

Saudi Arabia looking to establish world’s richest T20 League