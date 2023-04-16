Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello ‘looked like a couple’ at Coachella

Looks like there’s nothing holding back Shawn Mendes from Camila Cabello.

The exes were spotted kissing at Coachella on Friday, April 14, 2023, and an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that the two were flirty all night.

The pair arrived at the Indio, California, festival grounds moments apart just before in the evening.

“They were flanked by bodyguards and had a big group around them. They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night,” the insider told the outlet. “They were in a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight.”

As the night went on, the two started showing more affection, particularly as they headed closer to the performance area to watch Burna Boy’s set.

Mendes, 24, “had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage,” the eyewitness said. The PDA continued as the Nigerian rapper played his hit Last Last.

“Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple,” the source added. “They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

The former Fifth Harmony member, 26, and the Summer of Love singer made headlines after a footage of the two making out surfaced on social media. In the video clip, the two exes are seen smooching after they split a year ago in November 2021.

At the time of the split, reports suggested that break up was amicable and that the two had “ton of love and respect for each other.”

After their split, Cabello dated Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch from June 2022 to February 2023.

Mendes, for his part, denied a romance with Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year and sparked romance rumours with his chiropractor, Dr Jocelyne Miranda, after being spotted on several outings together.