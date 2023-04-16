 
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Web Desk

Offset shows off massive tattoo on his back in honor of late rapper Takeoff

Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

The American rapper Offset showcased his massive back tattoo in honor of late cousin Takeoff.

This new tribute came five months after his Migos groupmate was shot to death.

On Saturday, the Migos rapper showed the new ink work he got in honor of his late bandmate and cousin, which is a huge tattoo covering the entirety of his back.

"Love you 4L & after" Offset, 31, captioned his Instagram post, based on the photos of his tattoo clicked from two different angles.

An incredibly detailed ink on rapper's back features an image of Takeoff dressed in several gold chains, as he's surrounded by a black-and-white galaxy print, with a rocket and a planet thrown into the mix, too.


Although Offset has several tattoos, including some ink from his wife Cardi B, this marks his first major artistic salute to Takeoff, who was shot to death outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November.

The shooting incident was happened just a month after he and fellow Migos MC Quavo released their collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links.

Takeoff's real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, and he was only 28 at the time of his tragic death.

The rapper has been honored with a celebration of life at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, with Quavo's recent tracks Without You and Greatness, and a performance of the former at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

