 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio
Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie Williams celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday (April 15) and she took the internet by storm after taking a hilarious dig at Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Maisie, who rose to popularity after playing fan favorite character Arya Stark on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, turned to her Instagram and dropped a gorgeous bikini snap.

The New Mutants actress looked stunning in a brown bikini top and denim shorts. She styled her hair in a sleek updo and flaunted her natural beauty with no makeup on.

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie clicked the picture while soaking up the sun in an undisclosed tropical location.

In the caption, the Owners star wrote, "26 today, feeling very woman, feeling very mama x."

In the comments section, a fan pointed out that Maisie was now "too old" to date the Titanic star, who is known for dating younger women.

Responding to the hilarious comment, Maisie shared a witty remark, "Dammit. Too old for him now."

Maisie’s birthday post came after she announced that she and her boyfriend of five years, Reuben Selby, had parted ways. 

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue
'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies

'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies
Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue

Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue
Tom Sandoval vibes at Coachella amid Raquel Leviss seeks mental help

Tom Sandoval vibes at Coachella amid Raquel Leviss seeks mental help
Makoto Shinkai's new anime 'Suzume' touches on themes of loss and grief

Makoto Shinkai's new anime 'Suzume' touches on themes of loss and grief
Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident

Queen Camilla’s real feelings for Prince Harry’s memoir laid bare video

Queen Camilla’s real feelings for Prince Harry’s memoir laid bare
Meghan Markle to relaunch ‘The Tig’ after the Coronation? video

Meghan Markle to relaunch ‘The Tig’ after the Coronation?
Jennifer Garner knew she had to play Hannah in 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Jennifer Garner knew she had to play Hannah in 'The Last Thing He Told Me'
Meghan Markle wants her ‘children to know their grandfather’ video

Meghan Markle wants her ‘children to know their grandfather’
Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ original song for Rob McElhenney

Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ original song for Rob McElhenney