Kate Middleton called royal family’s most ‘successful and powerful hire’

Kate Middleton has seemingly evolved over the years since she married her now-husband, Prince William in 2011.

Many have labelled the Princess of Wales as ‘pliant and docile’ but she seems to have triumphed in securing her position in the royal family quietly.

Writing in her column for news.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser dubbed the Princess of Wales as “the one that everyone will be watching” at the historic ceremony apart from Charles and Camilla.

Elser said that Kate has “ended up as the most successful and powerful royal ‘hire’, possibly, in Buckingham Palace history” given her persona in the public eye.

“It might officially be Charles and Camilla’s big day, but really, it will be the Princess of Wales who looks set to really triumph. Her evolution, from being little more than an average university student with great legs to a formidable Queen-in-the-making will be all but complete,” described Elser.

The royal commentator went on to say that Kate had been playing the ‘long game’ as she has “actually been keeping her head down and figuring out the rules of the royal game.”

“It looks like she watched, listened and learned and then, once she had a handle on things, went about staging what might have been the world’s quietest intra-organisation coup,” wrote Elser.

Kate has government ministers, leading academics and CEOs of some of the UK’s biggest companies all eagerly pitching in to support her Early Years Foundation work as she attempts to engineer what amounts to something of a societal revolution about how Britons raise their children.

Elser surmised, that Kate is becoming a “formidable, highly influential force not only in the royal family but in the wider British context.”