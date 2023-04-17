Is Google developing another search engine?

This photo shows a worker walking along a path at Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. — AFP/File

The intensity of taking precedence in artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing as a number of technology giants are jumping in to fill the gaps and modernise their products and services.

Similarly, Google is also working on a new AI-powered search engine under a project named Magi, reported New York Times.

The project of building the search engine is underway as the tech behemoth is also updating its technology within the already established platforms. The new search engine will offer a far more personalised experience to its users than its current services.

In a statement by Lara Levin, a Google spokeswoman said: "Not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new AI-powered features to search and will share more details soon."

The decision comes after a report in New York Times said that the smartphone giant Samsung has announced that it could make Microsoft Bing the default programme in its devices.

According to the report, Google fears that it could lose $3 billion in revenue if the South Korea-based smartphone company switches to Microsoft Bing.

Google has been worried since December last year after Samsung issued a code red to the tech giant citing the rise of OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT.



Jim Lecinski, a former Google vice president of sales and service, said: "The company had been goaded into action and now had to convince users that it was as powerful, competent and contemporary as its competitors."

The supremacy in the search engine by Google — that dominated the business for 25 years — is under clear threat after Microsoft in collaboration with OpenAI announced in February to relaunch Bing.

Google planned to release its initial features to around one million people which will expand drastically to 30 million by the end of the year. According to the company, the search engine service will only be used by users in the US.