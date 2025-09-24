Google launches AI Plus plan in Pakistan

Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. — Reuters

Google has officially rolled out its Google AI Plus plan in Pakistan, giving users expanded access to advanced AI-powered tools at what it calls an "accessible price."

The new plan is designed to boost productivity and creativity by offering higher limits for image generation and editing in the Gemini app, greater access to Gemini 2.5 Pro — Google’s most powerful AI model — and integration of Gemini into Gmail, Docs, and Sheets.

Users will also get access to Google’s Veo 3 Fast video generation model in Gemini, Whisk and Flow, along with 200GB of storage across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail.

“Pakistan’s digital landscape is vibrant and growing, and we've been inspired by the creativity Pakistanis have shown in adopting AI tools,” said Google Pakistan Country Director Farhan Qureshi. "With the launch of Google AI Plus, we are making these tools even more accessible to more people across the country."

The plan also allows benefits to be shared with up to five family members under a single subscription.

Google AI Plus is available starting today at Rs1,400 per month. First-time subscribers can get a 50% discount for the first six months.