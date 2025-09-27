PTA greenlights Wi-Fi 7, putting Pakistan among Asia-Pacific tech leaders

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority logo. —Facebook/ Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approved the adoption of Wi-Fi 7 and future Wi-Fi generations in the 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz), in line with parameters earlier cleared for Wi-Fi 6E.

The move places Pakistan among the early adopters in the Asia-Pacific region and highlights its commitment to digital innovation and leadership.

Wi-Fi 7 offers ultra-high data rates, low latency and strong reliability, enabling 8K streaming, AR/VR applications and industrial automation.

By easing congestion in older bands and lowering broadband delivery costs, it will improve connectivity for households, SMEs, campuses, healthcare facilities and smart cities.

This step reinforces PTA’s pledge to bridge the digital divide, build network resilience and advance Pakistan’s inclusive digital economy.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, announced that the government was planning to introduce 5G services within months in seven major cities.

The promise of 5G internet comes after the PTA in its annual report for 2024 stated that even with rising broadband penetration, Pakistan will have a difficult transition to 5G, The News reported last year in December.

There are worries over the financial difficulties associated with Pakistan's transition to 5G wireless technology, even as the country's use and penetration of wireless telecommunication services, such as broadband and mobile, continue to grow.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 26th ITCN Asia Expo at Expo Centre Karachi, she noted that measures were also being taken to ensure more reliable internet access nationwide.

The minister underlined that information technology would serve as the "core element" of the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi agreement. She said the agreement would strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and accelerate economic growth.

Highlighting economic progress, the IT minister said the country had moved away from fears of default, inflation had come down, and macroeconomic conditions were now stabilising. “Karachi carries the weight of the country’s economic development,” she remarked.