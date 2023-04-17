 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

How to see hybrid solar eclipse on April 20?

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

A representational image of a solar eclipse. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of a solar eclipse. — Unsplash/File

In much-anticipated space activity, Moon will block out the Sun on Thursday, April 20, that will be called a "hybrid solar eclipse".

The hybrid solar eclipse shifts to an annular (ring-shaped) from a total solar eclipse as the shadow of the moon falls on the Earth.

A similar solar eclipse occurred in 2013. The next one will be taking place in 2031. The sky and astronomy lovers will have to wait till 2164 to see it happening.

In the extraordinary activity, the moon's shadow will be passing over Earth in western Australia, East Timor and Indonesia beginning at 9:36pm EDT on April 19 till the next day.

If you do not happen to be where the shadow will not fall, there is nothing to be anxious about. You can witness it live through internet streaming.

TimeAndDate.com for instance will be streaming the event live on their YouTube channel from 9:30pm EDT on April 19 (0130 GMT on April 20).

On its Youtube channel, the Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory, Australia will also host a live stream of the eclipse at 10 pm EDT on April 19 (0200 GMT on April 20).

The transition of the solar eclipse from annular to total and then back to annular will be seen only from two locations on Earth. The places are far remote in the ocean.

While looking at the eclipse, remember that do not look at it with an unaided eye which can potentially damage vision. 

More From Sci-Tech:

CEO Sundar Pichai warns threats to jobs, fake news as challenges from AI

CEO Sundar Pichai warns threats to jobs, fake news as challenges from AI
Is Google developing another search engine?

Is Google developing another search engine?
Elon Musk’s Starship is set for test flight on Monday

Elon Musk’s Starship is set for test flight on Monday
Elon Musk's Starship flight to determine Nasa's moon mission success

Elon Musk's Starship flight to determine Nasa's moon mission success
Elon Musk jumps in to build 'rival' startup to OpenAI

Elon Musk jumps in to build 'rival' startup to OpenAI
WATCH: Vulcan rocket blast upsets ULA space travel plan

WATCH: Vulcan rocket blast upsets ULA space travel plan
Amazing Lyrids meteor shower: Where can you see it in April?

Amazing Lyrids meteor shower: Where can you see it in April?
Possible source of violent earthquake discovered under sea

Possible source of violent earthquake discovered under sea
This US state has voted to ban TikTok. What’s next for Chinese app in Biden's America?

This US state has voted to ban TikTok. What’s next for Chinese app in Biden's America?
WhatsApp announces new features for additional privacy, security

WhatsApp announces new features for additional privacy, security
Whatsapp users can now send descriptions with forwarded media

Whatsapp users can now send descriptions with forwarded media
ESA's Jupiter moons mission 'Juice' all set for second take-off

ESA's Jupiter moons mission 'Juice' all set for second take-off