Royals
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

British royal family has disclosed some ‘very special’ invitations for the coronation of King Charles and Camilla days after revealing the official invitation.

British royals are putting the final touches on the ‘very special’ invitations just weeks before the historic day.

According to the palace, the 2,000 invited guests to the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey will each receive a personalised invitation that has been beautifully hand-finished by a small team of calligraphers.

Among the guests at the Coronation will be over 450 British Empire Medal recipients, who have been invited in recognition of the contributions made by remarkable volunteers, charity representatives and community champions.

Buckingham Palace shared the very special invitations on its official Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the royal family revealed the official invitation for the Coronation of the King and the Queen Consort.

Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.

