Twitter to play significant role in elections, says Elon Musk

CEO SpaceX and Twitter Elon Musk while speaking during an interview with Fox News that was aired on April 17, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/Fox News

CEO Tesla and Twitter Elon Musk said that Twitter will likely play a significant role in elections — domestic or international — saying the goal of the new Twitter is to be unbiased.

Speaking during an interview with Fox News aired on April 17 Musk acknowledged uncertainty regarding the $44 billion purchase of the social media platform last year.

Musk, 51, while explaining about new approach regarding the social media platform said that the goal of the "new Twitter" is to avoid giving favours to any particular party or group.

He went on to say that Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook does not share the same ideology, citing the $419 million donation by Zuckerberg and his wife to organisations that supported Democratic voter turnout during the 2020 election.

Freedom of speech

During the interview, Elon Musk admitted that it's not yet clear whether his decision to purchase Twitter for $44 billion last year was wise.

Musk who is also CEO of Tesla revealed that the company's current value stands at less than half of the acquisition price.

The tech-billionaire however also noted that preserving freedom of expression and democratic values were more important than financial gain.

CEO Twitter also expressed shock at the extent of government agencies access to Twitter, including users' private direct messages, confirming that direct messages are not encrypted.

He noted government agencies have access to them without naming any.

Concerns over ChatGPT

CEO SpaceX also criticised Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence (AI) startup OpenAI — creator of ChatGPT — and accused that they trained the AI chatbot to "lie".

He also announced during his talk that he will be launching his AI platform that he calls "TruthGPT" to "challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google".

While accusing OpenAI of "training the AI to lie", he stated: "OpenAI has now become a closed source, 'for-profit' organisation closely allied with Microsoft".

During the interview, he also alleged the co-founder of the Google Larry page for not taking AI safety seriously.

"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT', or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Elon the tech-billionaire said during the interview.

TruthGPT might be the best path to safety that would be unlikely to annihilate humans, noted Musk who is also the CEO of Tesla.

He added: "It's simply starting late. But I will try to create a third option."