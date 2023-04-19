 
Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Kourtney Kardashian receives loved-up tribute from Kim Kardashian on 44th birthday

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian celebrated her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 44th birthday with special tribute on social media.

The reality TV megastar took to Instagram to pen a sweet tribute for the Poosh founder besides a series of their childhood photos and some recent snaps.

“Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! I really can’t ever compete with @khloekardashian’s birthday captions lol,” she wrote while referring to Khloe’s lengthy and very emotional birthday wish for Kourtney.

“So I’ve just been sitting here trying to figure out how to express my deepest love for you and wishing you the most magical of birthdays,” she added.

Before concluding, the Skims founder added, “I treasure every single memory we have ever made and I can’t wait to make so many more. I love you forever.”

Apart from Kim and Khloe, the mother-of-three received loved-up tributes from Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker.


