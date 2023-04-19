Pak vs NZ: Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkey quake victims

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates with teammate Iftikhar Ahmed (right) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (not pictured) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2023. — AFP

The gate money from the fifth and final T20 international (T20I) between Pakistan and New Zealand will be donated to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 24.

The border region of Turkey and Syria was rocked by one of the deadliest earthquakes on February 6 that claimed thousands of lives and destroyed essential infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it will play a part in raising donations for millions of people affected on either side of the border by joining hands with the Punjab government.

"The Pakistan side will wear commemorative caps to convey Pakistan's everlasting solidarity to the two nations going through this difficult moment," the statement mentioned.

The PCB said fans who cannot attend the match are "encouraged to make their donations for the cause". They can send their donations to the following address: