 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars
Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars

Al Pacino has recently made shocking revelation about turning down Star Wars franchise back in the days.

According to Variety, Pacino opened up about the roles he had rejected during an interview with David Rubenstein at the 92NY in New York as part of their People Who Inspire Us series.

The Godfather star shared that he was originally offered Ford’s sci-fi fantasy.

“When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block, you know what happens when you first become famous,” said Pacino.

Pacino continued, “It’s like, ‘Give it to Al.’ They’d give me Queen Elizabeth to play.”

The Scarface actor was given a “script called Star Wars” while he was being offered “so much money”.

Interestingly, the 82-year-old actor explained that he “read it but didn’t understand it”.

“So, I said I couldn’t do it,” Pacino confessed.

He added, “I turned down Star Wars.”

Later in the day, Pacino quipped, “I gave Harrison Ford a career.”

After Pacino’s rejection, Harrison took up the movie’s role and became worldwide famous because of his character.

Meanwhile, Pacino had performed in the 1977 romance drama Bobby Deerfield at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’

Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’
Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast

Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast
Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why

Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why
Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'

Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'
Justin Bieber begged ex Selena Gomez to help wife Hailey after intense backlash video

Justin Bieber begged ex Selena Gomez to help wife Hailey after intense backlash

Timothée Chalamet crashes into camera on sets in New York City

Timothée Chalamet crashes into camera on sets in New York City
Taylor Swift feels 'very optimistic' about her future after Joe Alwyn breakup

Taylor Swift feels 'very optimistic' about her future after Joe Alwyn breakup

Rihanna wows fans with son’s exclusive clothing statement by Fendi

Rihanna wows fans with son’s exclusive clothing statement by Fendi
Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia makes her TikTok debut video

Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia makes her TikTok debut
Marvel star Brie Larson hosts a bizarre cooking show in Apple's 'Lessons in Chemistry' video

Marvel star Brie Larson hosts a bizarre cooking show in Apple's 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Selma Blair opens up about suicide attempts amid health struggles video

Selma Blair opens up about suicide attempts amid health struggles
Alec Baldwin thanks wife Hilaria in emotional message after ‘Rust’ charges dropped

Alec Baldwin thanks wife Hilaria in emotional message after ‘Rust’ charges dropped