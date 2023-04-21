 
'Bit of a con': Jemima Goldsmith comes down hard on Twitter

Jemima Goldsmith. — AFP/File
Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, has came down hard on Twitter and announced that she is no longer interested in keeping the messaging app’s coveted blue checkmark.

Taking to the microblogging site on Friday, Goldsmith said: “I subscribed to Twitter blue a while back for the edit button, which is actually a bit of a con since- unlike on Instagram - you only have a half hr [hour] window post- tweet to make edits. Pointless.”

She added that it took her way longer to realise she have “messed up”, adding that now she is in the “uncool gang”.

Goldsmith made the announcement hours after Twitter started removing blue tick marks from the accounts of those who did not pay the required amount to retain the sign.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk after buying the social media giant for $44 billion announced that $8 will be charged for the blue checkmark. However, an option was given to the "legacy accounts" — that pre-date Musk's takeover — to pay for a subscription if they lose the blue tick.

Though the deadline for removal was April 1, Twitter initiated its drive to remove the marks from the verified legacy accounts on April 21. The drive did not spare even prominent international personalities such as Bill Gates.

