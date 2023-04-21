 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Nargis react after Twitter removes 'blue ticks'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Prakash Raj also expresses his feelings over losing blue tick
Prakash Raj also expresses his feelings over losing 'blue tick'

Twitter, as per it latest development, removed the legacy of blue ticks from all accounts; Indian celebritites including; Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Nargis Fakhri and others react.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Big B wrote as translated by Indiatoday: "Aye Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab to paisa bhee bhar diye hain ham. Toh u jo neel kamal hot hai na, hamaar naam ke aage, u to vaapas lagaay den bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaayen kee ham hee hain - amitabh bachhchhan Haath to jod liye rahe ham. Ab ka, godava jode padee ka??

On the other hand, Vir shared a series of tweets to express his feelings over losing blue ticks. In one tweet, he wrote: “I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks."

In another tweet, he wrote: "Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me."

“How about this? If you like what I’m saying t’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa, this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool?"

Meanwhile Nargis Fakhri also dropped a post on her twitter handle that read: "I never really come on here. i just noticed I’m no longer verified with that blue thingy. So now everyone with a blue check pays a fee for it. Hmm okay. if anyone can buy it then what’s the point."

Actor Prakash Raj wrote: “Bye bye #BlueTick It was nice having you, my journey, my conversations, my sharing, will continue with my people, you take care #justasking."

Twitter has removed blue ticks from not only celebrities' accounts but also from crickters' accounts. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma does not have a blue tick anymore. Moreover, politician Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and CM Yogi Adityanath also does not have th eblue tick legacy anymore, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Fans react to Komal Rizvi's 'surprise'

Fans react to Komal Rizvi's 'surprise'
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Pamela Chopra on her demise

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Pamela Chopra on her demise

Komal Rizvi ties the knot in California

Komal Rizvi ties the knot in California
Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs with US agency 'William Morris Endeavor'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs with US agency 'William Morris Endeavor'
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' releases in theatres today: Read first review

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' releases in theatres today: Read first review
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate '16 years of togetherness'

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate '16 years of togetherness'
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan lose their 'blue ticks' on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan lose their 'blue ticks' on Twitter
Rapper Honey Singh calls kidnapping accusations as 'false and baseless'

Rapper Honey Singh calls kidnapping accusations as 'false and baseless'
SRK, Aryan, Vicky, and Katrina Pay Condolences and Offer Support to Aditya Chopra's Family Post Pamela Chopra's Demise

SRK, Aryan, Vicky, and Katrina Pay Condolences and Offer Support to Aditya Chopra's Family Post Pamela Chopra's Demise
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Dealing with Rumors and Gossip

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Dealing with Rumors and Gossip
Zeenat Aman, Bollywood's Iconic Diva, Channels Her Inner James Bond Heroine in Latest Photoshoot at 70

Zeenat Aman, Bollywood's Iconic Diva, Channels Her Inner James Bond Heroine in Latest Photoshoot at 70
Sonakshi Sinha's series 'Dahaad' to release on THIS date

Sonakshi Sinha's series 'Dahaad' to release on THIS date