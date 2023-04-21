Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Nargis react after Twitter removes 'blue ticks'

Prakash Raj also expresses his feelings over losing 'blue tick'

Twitter, as per it latest development, removed the legacy of blue ticks from all accounts; Indian celebritites including; Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Nargis Fakhri and others react.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Big B wrote as translated by Indiatoday: "Aye Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab to paisa bhee bhar diye hain ham. Toh u jo neel kamal hot hai na, hamaar naam ke aage, u to vaapas lagaay den bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaayen kee ham hee hain - amitabh bachhchhan Haath to jod liye rahe ham. Ab ka, godava jode padee ka??

On the other hand, Vir shared a series of tweets to express his feelings over losing blue ticks. In one tweet, he wrote: “I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks."

In another tweet, he wrote: "Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me."

“How about this? If you like what I’m saying t’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa, this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool?"

Meanwhile Nargis Fakhri also dropped a post on her twitter handle that read: "I never really come on here. i just noticed I’m no longer verified with that blue thingy. So now everyone with a blue check pays a fee for it. Hmm okay. if anyone can buy it then what’s the point."

Actor Prakash Raj wrote: “Bye bye #BlueTick It was nice having you, my journey, my conversations, my sharing, will continue with my people, you take care #justasking."

Twitter has removed blue ticks from not only celebrities' accounts but also from crickters' accounts. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma does not have a blue tick anymore. Moreover, politician Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and CM Yogi Adityanath also does not have th eblue tick legacy anymore, reports Indiatoday.