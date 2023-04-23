 
menu menu menu
world
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Reuters

Indian police arrest Khalistan Sikh separatist in move against Khalistan movement

By
Reuters

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023.
Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023. 

  • Arrest comes after a month-long manhunt for self-styled preacher.
  • Police accuse Singh, supporters of attempted murder and other offences.
  • Rise of Singh has revived talk of independent Sikh homeland Khalistan.

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh after searching for him for more than a month, a state police official said on Sunday, a move against the revival of an independent homeland in the state of Punjab bordering Pakistan.

The rise of Singh, a preacher in the northwestern state of Punjab where Sikhs are in the majority, has revived talk of Khalistan — an independent Sikh homeland — and stoked fears of a return to violence that killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and early 1990s during a Sikh insurgency.

"Amritpal Singh has been arrested from the Rode village in Moga district, Punjab on the basis of specific intelligence," Sukhchain Singh Gill, a top official of the Punjab police told reporters.

The arrest of Amritpal Singh, 30 — who leads a group called Waris Punjab De (the heirs of Punjab) — comes after the self-styled preacher and hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station with swords and firearms, demanding the release of one of his aides.

Police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement, and creating disharmony, and said he had been on the run since mid-March.

He was arrested in the village gurudwara, a Sikh temple, under the National Security Act, which allows for those deemed a threat to national security to be detained without charge for up to a year, the police official said.

Gill said he would be moved to Dibrugarh, in the state of Assam, where some of his associates are already in jail.

More From World:

Joe Biden announces suspending operations at US Embassy in Sudan

Joe Biden announces suspending operations at US Embassy in Sudan
Clashes in Sundan on second day of Eid confine millions to homes

Clashes in Sundan on second day of Eid confine millions to homes
Deep-sea divers find WWII ship that killed over 1,000 Australians

Deep-sea divers find WWII ship that killed over 1,000 Australians
In pictures: Eid ul Fitr around the world

In pictures: Eid ul Fitr around the world
Earth Day to be observed globally tomorrow

Earth Day to be observed globally tomorrow
Sudan crisis: Fighting continues on Eid day amid ceasefire

Sudan crisis: Fighting continues on Eid day amid ceasefire
More than 400 killed, thousands hurt as Sudan crisis persists

More than 400 killed, thousands hurt as Sudan crisis persists
NYC's Empire State Building glows green for Eid ul Fitr

NYC's Empire State Building glows green for Eid ul Fitr
Joe Biden to announce reelection campaign 'next week'

Joe Biden to announce reelection campaign 'next week'
Gulf states, other countries celebrate Eid ul Fitr marking end of Ramadan

Gulf states, other countries celebrate Eid ul Fitr marking end of Ramadan
Why model mosques are being constructed in Bangladesh?

Why model mosques are being constructed in Bangladesh?
Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow

Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow