All tickets for 5th Pak vs NZ T20 match sold out

New Zealand´s Mark Chapman (C) plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on April 20, 2023. — AFP

All the online tickets for the final game between Pakistan and New Zealand were sold out as the Green Shirts eye series win in 5th game today.



The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is set to host the final showdown between the two teams.

Cricket fans bought the tickets for all nine enclosures at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Ticket prices, ranging from Rs500 to Rs1,000, were sold out.

Meanwhile, tickets worth 35,000 for the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) gallery have also been sold out.

The fourth T20I between the two teams ended in disappointment, with no result due to expected rain and hailstorm forcing match officials to call off the fixture. However, the series has been full of excitement and drama so far, with Pakistan leading the five-match series by 2-1.

The Pakistani players have returned to Islamabad after spending with their families, according to sources.

Following the fourth T20I match, they departed for their respective hometowns to celebrate the festive occasion.

Pakistan will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the final T20I today and secure a series victory. The hosts had won the first two matches of the series convincingly, while New Zealand bounced back with a narrow four-run victory in the third match played in Lahore.



The final match of the series promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to end the series on a high note.