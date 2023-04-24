Final T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand today

Pakistan and New Zealand gear up for the final T20I in Rawalpindi on April 24, 2023. Twitter/TheRealPCB

The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is set to host the final showdown between Pakistan and New Zealand today, as the two teams prepare to face each other in the fifth and last T20I of the series.

The fourth T20I between the two teams ended in disappointment, with no result due to expected rain and hailstorm forcing match officials to call off the fixture. However, the series has been full of excitement and drama so far, with Pakistan leading the five-match series by 2-1.

National T20I squad players have now returned to the capital city of Islamabad, according to sources.

Following the fourth T20I match, they departed for their respective hometowns during the night. However, they have now arrived back in Islamabad, indicating that preparations for the upcoming matches are well underway. They have reported in the team hotel.

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam won the toss in the fourth match and chose to bowl first, a decision that worked well for the hosts. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim provided an excellent start for Pakistan by taking three quick wickets to reduce New Zealand to 54-3 inside seven overs. Imad removed New Zealand captain Tom Latham, Will Young, and Daryl Mitchell, proving his worth once again with the new ball.

New Zealand's Chad Bowes and Mark Chapman then came to the rescue with a crucial partnership of 54 runs, which helped their team reach a respectable score of 164-5 in 18.5 overs. However, the game was eventually called off due to bad weather.

Apart from Imad, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf also took a wicket each to restrict the Kiwis.

Pakistan will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the final T20I today and secure a series victory. The hosts had won the first two matches of the series convincingly, while New Zealand bounced back with a narrow four-run victory in the third match played in Lahore.

The final match of the series promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to end the series on a high note. The Pindi Cricket Stadium is expected to witness a thrilling contest today as Pakistan and New Zealand take on each other in their last T20I of the series.