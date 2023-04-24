 
Monday Apr 24 2023
Keke Palmer: My son might become an actor

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Keke Palmer said she believed her son might end up becoming an actor.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Hustlers star said, "I've got something for y'all too. Leo might be a little actor as well. Just stay posted for the whole family."

The 29-year-old also mentioned she enjoyed playing with her son in the mornings.

"I think it's our mornings. Our alone time together. I really love that moment. I just get to look at my mook. We do a little singing and song and talking. He's laughing. He's smiling. And he's a little sleepy, so, I don't have to hear them cries," she added.

The actor also gushed over her boyfriend Darius' parenting skills, adding that he is an "attentive" dad.

"I guess I don't know what I would've expected, but I think he's just so attentive, she continued. I guess that's what you want all fathers to be. But it's even more than I expected it. I just really am grateful to have such an amazing partner to do this with.

She also shared, "I think that is obviously why we had the kid together. I saw way before that he had the dedication, the patience and the discipline to be an amazing dad, and that's why I wanted to have my baby with him."

