 
menu menu menu
health
time Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Understanding Lyme disease: Causes, symptoms, and prevention tips

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 24, 2023

The image shows a tick on a leaf. — Unsplash
The image shows a tick on a leaf. — Unsplash

Lyme disease is an infection caused by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks. The ticks that carry the bacteria are mostly deer ticks, also known as black-legged ticks, and they become infected after feeding on animals like deer or mice.

This disease is most commonly found in wooded and grassy areas, especially in the northeastern United States, and has recently been in the news again.

The symptoms of Lyme disease can vary depending on the stage of the infection, but they usually include a circular rash around the bite area, flu-like symptoms, and joint pain.

Diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease

Lyme disease can be challenging to diagnose due to its symptoms resembling those of other illnesses. Blood tests are often used to detect antibodies to the bacteria causing Lyme disease, but they can be inaccurate, especially during the early stages of the disease.

Antibiotics are typically prescribed for the treatment of Lyme disease, and the type and duration of the medication will depend on the stage and severity of the infection. Early treatment can usually be effective in treating Lyme disease and preventing complications.

However, some people with Lyme disease may continue to experience symptoms even after completing treatment. This is known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome.

Prevention

To prevent Lyme disease, it's important to take measures to avoid tick bites, such as wearing clothing that covers the body in wooded or grassy areas, using insect repellent, and conducting daily tick checks. 

If a tick is found attached to the skin, it's crucial to remove it immediately using tweezers by grasping it as close to the skin as possible and pulling it upward. After removal, wash the affected area with soap and water, and keep an eye out for any signs of a rash or other symptoms.

More From Health:

Sugar drinks are tasty but they may be 'killing you slowly'

Sugar drinks are tasty but they may be 'killing you slowly'
PVC pipes risk human health: report

PVC pipes risk human health: report
Scientists identify reason behind grey hair

Scientists identify reason behind grey hair
WHO concerned about women's right to safe abortion services

WHO concerned about women's right to safe abortion services
Use of hearing aid could reduce risk of dementia, study

Use of hearing aid could reduce risk of dementia, study
Damar Hamlin's near-death incident highlights importance of CPR and AED training

Damar Hamlin's near-death incident highlights importance of CPR and AED training
'Long COVID can be as bad as influenza'

'Long COVID can be as bad as influenza'
mRNA vaccine shows 'promising results against melanoma'

mRNA vaccine shows 'promising results against melanoma'
Family of ancient viruses could cure lung cancer: study

Family of ancient viruses could cure lung cancer: study
What kind of milk is good for health?

What kind of milk is good for health?

Do you love smell of a new car? You should be aware of this new study

Do you love smell of a new car? You should be aware of this new study
Juul barred from marketing to minors in $462m vaping settlement

Juul barred from marketing to minors in $462m vaping settlement