Kendall Jenner gets praised by Hailey Bieber for her ‘improved’ culinary skills

time Monday Apr 24 2023
Monday Apr 24, 2023

Kendall Jenner received love and praise from her pal Hailey Bieber who shared that the reality TV star has now learned how to cut fruits and vegetables.

Hailey invited the Kardashians star on the latest episode of her cooking show on YouTube – titled “what’s in my kitchen?” – where the 27-year-old businesswoman showed off her expert knife skills.

Kendall showed Bieber how to make Kris Jenner’s famous layered dip, for which she was famously mocked last year.

The Kris Jenner’s layered dip and passionfruit spritz cocktails required cutting some limes and veggies and Kendall was criticized for the way she sliced a cucumber on The Kardashians.

"Guys, I blocked her chop [from the camera] but, like, it was a gorgeous chop," Hailey explained on the show, mentioning the 818 founder for the video of her awkwardly chopping a cucumber.

In response, Kendall said that it was a "really nice" and "fresh" cut. She also showed off her newly-learned skills and helped Hailey with an avocado.

"I don’t ever do it like that," she said to the Rhode founder. "So, you do it against [the cutting board?] Yeah, that’s actually probably a lot safer. Thank you, Kendall. Mama Ken!" said Hailey.

