Rain spell likely to hit Karachi

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while the central and southern parts are likely to witness hot weather during the next 12 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.



The hot and dry weather will persist in Sindh, including Karachi, till April 27, during which the mercury is likely to shoot up to 40 degrees Celsius to 42°C degrees.

However, Jawad Memon, the weather expert, has predicted a powerful rain-producing system to affect Karachi.



He added that most parts of the country are likely to witness clear skies and dry weather during the next few days. "That is why the plains of Sindh and Punjab will be under the grip of hot weather with as much as 40-44°C."

He further said that the intensity of the weather will reduce after a few days as the rain-producing system could form in the coastal areas on April 27 or 28, which may remain effective till May 6 or 7.

As per the Met department, the highest temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celcius in Karachi, while to lowest was recorded at -1°C in Leh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the mercury shot up to 13°C in Islamabad, Quetta and Muzaffarabad, 20°C in Lahore, 18°C in Peshawar, and 8°C in Gilgit.