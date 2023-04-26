Biden's supporters debate his fitness at 80 for another term

US President Joe Biden addresses the North America´s Building Trades Unions legislative conference at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. AFP

US President Joe Biden, who won 81 million votes, the most of any US presidential candidate ever in 2020, is facing skepticism from even his supporters about running for another term at 80 years old.

Laura Miranda, a 31-year-old from New Jersey, remarked that Biden is "just a little old" and will be 86 at the end of his second term. Despite these concerns, many Democrats feel they have no other viable candidates to face potential Republican challengers like former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and Donald Trump, who has already announced his own bid for the presidency.

Steven Hjupp from Connecticut shared his worry about how Biden's health will be in six years' time, and James Everett Newman, a firefighter in Houston, joked that Biden is "100, 120 years old." Roger Tilton, a 72-year-old in Washington, approves of Biden's job performance but thinks it's time for him to move on.

However, some Biden supporters, like Rodney Grimes from New York, think age should not be a disqualifying factor if the candidate is healthy and able to do the job. Aisha Smith, a 42-year-old from Houston, admires Biden's courage in running for president again at 80, pointing out that there are elderly members of Congress and Supreme Court justices.

For Jemima Homawoo, a 33-year-old contractor near the White House, age is only a number, but she wishes for someone younger with fresh ideas for the country. Republican supporters like Riva Fernandez in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, think it's a terrible idea for Biden to run again and are hoping for DeSantis to win.

Despite the mixed opinions, Biden announced his re-election campaign, and Democrats are preparing their 2024 efforts against potential Republican contenders. Biden has had to tackle Covid, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and abortion rows during his first two years as president.