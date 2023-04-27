 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Ronaldo considering options for next chapter in football career

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to leave Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has offered him an ambassadorial role at his former club. 

The news follows reports of Ronaldo's desire to remain in Europe and his attempts to secure a return to Real Madrid, where he became a legend during his nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 games. However, Perez blocked Ronaldo's potential return to the club, despite the player's reported desire to do so. 

It is understood that the 38-year-old striker, who joined Al Nassr in January, is not looking to retire just yet. With 11 goals in 14 games across competitions for the Saudi Pro League team, he continues to demonstrate his prowess on the pitch. Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr is said to be worth €200 million per year and is set to expire in 2024.

While Ronaldo's future in football remains uncertain, Perez has reportedly offered him the opportunity to serve as a club ambassador or be part of the sports organisation chart at Real Madrid once he hangs up his boots. Such an offer would allow Ronaldo to maintain his connection with the club and return to the place where he enjoyed so much success in his playing career.

As for Ronaldo's immediate future, it is unclear which destination he will choose next. With his impressive record of achievement, there is no shortage of clubs who would be eager to secure his services. However, his reported desire to remain in Europe may limit his options somewhat.

Despite the uncertainty, it is clear that Ronaldo's impact on the sport is unlikely to diminish any time soon. With his exceptional talent and dedication to the game, he has become one of the most celebrated footballers of all time, inspiring admiration and awe in fans and fellow players alike.

