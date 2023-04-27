 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Web Desk

Pete Davidson is being 'good sport' after 'moving on' from Kim Kardashian

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Pete Davidson will not include quips about Kim Kardashian at his upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The 29-year-old comedian had promised Kim to 'move on', making it a reason he won't poke fun at his former lady love.

A source tells Page Six that Davidson expected to be “a good sport” 

“He’s being a gentleman,” they add.

Pete's decision comes after hia amicable split with the makeup mogul in 2022.

"That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up,” says the source.

“[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side.”

