Showbiz
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Sunny Leone dances to hit track 'Baby doll' at grand event in Dubai

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Sunnys song Baby Doll featured in film Ragini MMS 2
Sunny's song Baby Doll featured in film 'Ragini MMS 2'

Sunny Leone dances to her most famous item song Baby Doll from film Ragini MMS 2 on stage at a grand event in Dubai.

Viral Bhayani, one of the most famous paparazzies in India, shared a video on internet where Sunny can be seen wearing a shimmery silver slit dress along with a pair of matching heels. She looked stunning as ever.

Ragini MMS 2 actress grooved over the song with another lady on stage. She won hearts on social media with her on-point dance moves and killer expressions.

The video has been going viral on social media. Fans can’t stop gushing over the beauty of Sunny, They are reacting on the video with different comments and hearts. One of the fans wrote: “Sunny is dammmnnn cute.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone is all set to feature in Anuragh Kashyap’s film Kennedy which is going to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in May. As per the announcement made by the Director of the festival Thierry Fremaux, Kennedy will be showcased in the Midnight screenings section at Cannes, reports Indiatoday. 

