'YaAllah Khair': Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Channo'

Singers Ali Zafar (L) and Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (R). — Instagram/@ali_zafar/@chahatfatehalikhan

Musician Chahat Fateh Ali Khan took the internet by storm once again by presenting his version of Ali Zafar's famous song "Channo".



This not only attracted many social media users but also prompted Ali Zafar to respond to his song's rendition.

"YaAllah Khair," the 42-year-old musician wrote on Twitter while sharing Chahat's video singing "Channo".



The video starts with the London-based singer greeting Zafar and then he starts singing with a little twist in the lyrics.

Not only that, but Chahat Fateh Ali Khan also invited Ali Zafar to his house in London. "I will visit your house whenever I come to Lahore. I love you," he added.



The singer has not only covered this song but also Kaifi Khalil’s iconic track Kahani Suno 2.0 and Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem.