WATCH: Nasa's Landsat 8 spacecraft in orbit

Satellite image of Landsat 8. The satellite body is wrapped in gold foil with the satellite array extending out. Image credit: Maxar WorldView-3. — Twitter/@NASA_Landsat

Scientists and experts spend a lot of time to study the hidden mysteries of space.

For that, they send a spacecraft into space either to study the objects or for satellite communication services.



A glance at one of such satellites was captured by Maxar Technologies' Worldview-3 satellite from 56 miles to 80 miles distance.

The picture clearly shows the potent satellite observing the Earth.

The picture shows the 29.5-by-1.3 foot (9 by 0.4 meters) solar array powering Landsat 8, as well as distinct science payloads on the satellite's 9.8-foot-long (3 m) bus, or main body, reported space.com.

Explaining its purpose, Nasa said: "Landsat 8 provides continuity with the more than 40-year-long Landsat land imaging data set. In addition to widespread routine use for land use planning and monitoring on regional to local scales, support of disaster response and evaluations, and water use monitoring, Landsat 8 measurements directly serve Nasa research in the focus areas of climate, carbon cycle, ecosystems, water cycle, biogeochemistry, and Earth surface/interior."

Both of these satellites are in near-polar orbit. Maxar's Worldview-3 is orbiting 381 miles above Earth and Landsat 8 is as high as 437 miles.



The images enable a possibility for space agencies to monitor the health of their space vehicles or spacecraft.

It will also be helpful in improving countries' space domain awareness and monitoring satellites sent into space by other countries.