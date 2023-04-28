 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Nasa's Landsat 8 spacecraft in orbit

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Satellite image of Landsat 8. The satellite body is wrapped in gold foil with the satellite array extending out. Image credit: Maxar WorldView-3. — Twitter/@NASA_Landsat
Satellite image of Landsat 8. The satellite body is wrapped in gold foil with the satellite array extending out. Image credit: Maxar WorldView-3. — Twitter/@NASA_Landsat

Scientists and experts spend a lot of time to study the hidden mysteries of space. 

For that, they send a spacecraft into space either to study the objects or for satellite communication services.

A glance at one of such satellites was captured by Maxar Technologies' Worldview-3 satellite from 56 miles to 80 miles distance.

The picture clearly shows the potent satellite observing the Earth.

The picture shows the 29.5-by-1.3 foot (9 by 0.4 meters) solar array powering Landsat 8, as well as distinct science payloads on the satellite's 9.8-foot-long (3 m) bus, or main body, reported space.com.

Explaining its purpose, Nasa said: "Landsat 8 provides continuity with the more than 40-year-long Landsat land imaging data set. In addition to widespread routine use for land use planning and monitoring on regional to local scales, support of disaster response and evaluations, and water use monitoring, Landsat 8 measurements directly serve Nasa research in the focus areas of climate, carbon cycle, ecosystems, water cycle, biogeochemistry, and Earth surface/interior."

Both of these satellites are in near-polar orbit. Maxar's Worldview-3 is orbiting 381 miles above Earth and Landsat 8 is as high as 437 miles.

The images enable a possibility for space agencies to monitor the health of their space vehicles or spacecraft. 

It will also be helpful in improving countries' space domain awareness and monitoring satellites sent into space by other countries.

More From Sci-Tech:

Here's how you can protect your data from iPhone thieves

Here's how you can protect your data from iPhone thieves

Open letter raises ethical and societal concerns over AI's progress

Open letter raises ethical and societal concerns over AI's progress

Elon Musk meets Chuck Schumer, discusses AI, EVs

Elon Musk meets Chuck Schumer, discusses AI, EVs
'Warming seas may extinct life in ocean's twilight zones'

'Warming seas may extinct life in ocean's twilight zones'
Effects of climate change on children may be worse. Here is how

Effects of climate change on children may be worse. Here is how
What do scientists think about asteroid Phaethon 3200?

What do scientists think about asteroid Phaethon 3200?
Scientists capture image showing escaping jets from black hole

Scientists capture image showing escaping jets from black hole
Google announces App Growth Lab to help Pakistani app developers

Google announces App Growth Lab to help Pakistani app developers

You can now log into same WhatsApp account on up to four phones

You can now log into same WhatsApp account on up to four phones
UAE's Hope probe reveals Mars' moon, previously thought as asteroid

UAE's Hope probe reveals Mars' moon, previously thought as asteroid
Twitter blue checkmark: A symbol of shame?

Twitter blue checkmark: A symbol of shame?
Nasa detects issues in James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa detects issues in James Webb Space Telescope