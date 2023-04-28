Chris Pine cast Disney’s ‘Wish’ as voice of King Magnifico

 
'Dont Worry Darling' star Chris Pine has been announced as the voice actor for King Magnifico in Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming musical-comedy film Wish.

The movie, set to release in cinemas during Thanksgiving, also stars Ariana DeBose as Asha, a young woman who makes a powerful wish that is answered by a cosmic force named Star.

Together, they embark on a journey to prove that magical things can happen when the will of a courageous human connects with the magic of the stars.

The film is directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes, with Jennifer Lee as executive producer and Allison Moore as a writer.

The film features original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, as well as a score by Dave Metzger, and also stars Alan Tudyk as Valentino, Asha's favorite goat.

Chris Pine most recently worked on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Speaking about the fantasy feature Pine revealed: “I don’t do any stunts in this film. Nothing. I have no action. All I do is run. Run away from shit,” Pine said. “All these poor schmucks had to do all this martial arts training on the weekends and I was taking walks on the beach. I was reading, caught up on my Netflix. I had a great time.”

